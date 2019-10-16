Atlantic County
SCOSA ART TOUR: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18; informative walk through the galleries, offering insights on the exhibiting artists, their techniques and their subject matter; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
VALERIA MARCUS ART CLASS: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Nov. 14, Dec. 12; series of five art workshops inspired by the work of artist Jacob Lawrence; taught by Valeria Marcus; New York Avenue Apartments, First Floor, 233 N. New York Ave # 100, Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
'THE ATLANTIC CITY EXPERIENCE': 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; exhibits highlighting many of the important events, places and people for which Atlantic City is known; iconic images from the city's past are paired with digital displays and a video presentation; Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, free admission. 609-345-2269 or AtlanticCityExperience.org.
'LOCAL COLOR, WOODLANDS, WILDLIFE AND FIELDS' EXHIBIT: displayed through to Jan. 18, 2020; presented by Galloway Cultural Arts; fourth and final show of 2019; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. GallowayCulturalArts.org.
Cape May County
ARTIST LECTURE AND EXHIBIT: 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 19; local artists will be displaying their favorite pieces and discuss how they became interested in their preferable medium; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
'DAYTIME/NIGHTTIME' ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through October, Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
'SOUTH JERSEY: BY LAND AND SEA': exhibited through October; exhibit features local award-winning pastel painter, Renee Leopardi; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-7628 or ReneeLeopardi.com.
CREATIVE ARTS FOR ADULTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: 1 to 3 p.m. second Tuesdays; creative exploration with drawing, painting, and sculpture using various media for the developmentally disabled; taught by Cheryl Crews; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
ART PARTY CLASSES: two-hour paint lessons, led by teacher Juliana Jost, create your own artistic reproduction; 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays adult classes, $35; 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays “Mommy & Me” and “Daddy & Me” classes for kids, $40; 106 S. Decatur St., Cape May. 609-364-5304.
Cumberland County
'WATER/WAYS' EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Nov. 17; explores the relationship between people and water; noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 19, "What is Your Water Story?" workshop with New Jersey Council for the Humanities, free admission; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center, Gallery of Fine Craft, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBIT: exhibited Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 30; treasured photographs and items rediscovered from the Delaware Bay Museum archives; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7, free ages 16 and younger. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
EMANATION 2019: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays through Dec. 31; exhibition of contemporary art featuring new works developed and created by artists invited to utilize the resources and facilities at WheatonArts for experiment based exploration; Museum of American Glass, WheatonArts, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, general admission. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
'EMBROIDERED STORIES: HMONG FIBER ARTS': exhibited Tuesdays through Sundays through Dec. 31; features paj ntaub artworks and jewelry created by Hmong master artist and teacher, Pang Xiong Sirirathasuk Sikoun; Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center, 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville, $12 adults, $11 seniors, $7 students, free ages 5 and younger. 856-825-6800 or WheatonArts.org.
Ocean County
'GETTING DIRTY IN THE CERAMICS STUDIO': 7 to 9 p.m. first Friday of each month, BYOB, instructor Kerith Creo walks participants through a few introductory projects, LBI Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $45. 609-494-1241.
