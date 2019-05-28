Thursday, May 30
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
DELAWARE BAY MUSEUM EXHIBITS: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; featured exhibit, “Sailing through History”; celebrates the 90th birthday on NJ’s Tall Ship, the AJ Meerwald; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, $7. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
SECOND CHANCE TOYS COLLECTION: daily through May 31; Hamilton Mall is partnering with Second Chance Toys, a nonprofit corporation that recycles plastic toys for children in need by donating them to community organizations; Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. ShopHamilton.com.
Friday, May 31
ATLANTIC CITY GREEK FOOD FEST: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 31, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 1, noon to 7 p.m. June 2; festival of food, music, dancing and more; St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Kentucky Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues, Atlantic City. 609-576-6362.
‘TALES BY TWILIGHT’: 7:30 p.m.; sit around the fire pit and listen to supernatural tales about the Jersey Devil and other spooky legends told by members of East Lynne Theater Company and the Nature Center of Cape May; rain or shine; fundraiser hosted by the Nature Center and East Lynne Theatre; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May, $12, free ages 12 and younger. EastLynneTheater.org or NJAudubon.org.
Saturday, June 1
BAY DAY: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; story gathering, a memory wall, watermen challenges, shucking, crab picking contests and more; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. BayshoreCenter.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28; fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, Sea Salt products, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com.
Sunday, June 2
FASHION SHOW: noon to 4 p.m.; Soroptimist International of Cape May County’s Fashion Show; 50/50, gift basket auction, lunch, cash bar; benefits scholarships and community services for Cape May County women and girls; Grand Hotel, Beach Drive and Philadelphia Avenue, Cape May, $35. SICMC.com.
FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary; Bethel Road Firehouse, Bethel Road, Somers Point; spaces are $15 outside, $20 inside. 609-927-7169.
LE TOUR DE DOWNBEACH: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Le Tour de Downbeach “Miles of Smiles” family friendly 14-mile bike tour; rain date June 9; goes through A.C., Margate and Longport; ends with a BBQ at Tomatoe’s; advance: $20 individuals, $15 each for four or more riders; day of: $25 individuals, $20 each for four or more riders. MargateHasMore.com.
Monday, June 3
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY GOLF TOURNAMENT: noon to 7 p.m.; rain date June 4; tournament is scramble style, with a shotgun start; prizes, cash bar, reception; Cape May National Golf Club, 834 Florence Ave., Cape May; $100 tournament and dinner, $50 reception only. 609-884-5898.
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, June 4
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday nights; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Thursday, June 6
GREEK FESTIVAL: 5 to 10 p.m. June 6, 7; noon to 11 p.m. June 8, noon to 10 p.m. June 9; 9:30 p.m. June 6, 9, fireworks; 37th annual Greek festival; Greek foods, dancing, live music and kid rides; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $1, free for kids ages 4 and younger. 609-653-8092, ext. 5 or TheGreekFestival.info.
LIGHTHOUSE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: 7 to 10 p.m. June 6 through 9; 11th Annual Lighthouse International Film Festival; four-day festival with more than 100 international award winning films; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies; $125 all-access pass, $12 per movie. 609-207-1126 or LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE — ‘OCEAN SOUL’: 7 to 9 p.m.; presentation by Brian Skerry, one of National Geographic’s most seasoned photographers; The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $35. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
THURSDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26; join local medium Bob Bitting on a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12. 609-898-2300 or HCSV.org.
Saturday, June 8
JERSEY SHORE BRIDGE WALK TO END GUN VIOLENCE: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by the Atlantic/Cape May chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America; meet on the Somers Point side of the span; Howard S. Stainton Memorial Causeway (Ocean City 9th Street Bridge), Route 52, Somers Point. 609-335-2270 or WearOrange.org.
Friday, June 14
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays through Sept. 27; see some vehicles on display, or show off one of your own; Historic Smithville & Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Unit 96, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Saturday, June 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturdays through June 29; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith and guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, 1st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Kids Stuff
Monday, June 24
SOMERS POINT GATEWAY TO ARTS 2019: June 24 through August 11; 7-week program for ages 3 to 18; area kids will be featured in fully staged productions of “A Disney Spectacular” and “West Side Story”; Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, $325. 609-653-0553 or GatewayByTheBay.org.
SUMMER THEATRE CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, June 24 through July 31; show dates: Aug. 1, 2, 3; for ages 7 to 17; presented by Deborah Glenn Drama and Vocals; performing Disney’s “Little Mermaid Jr.”; Cardiff Shopping Center, Ensemble Arts Studio, 6701 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, $275 for program. 609-287-7648 or GlennDramaVocals.com.
Music
Friday, May 31
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
SKYLA BURRELL BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Saturday, June 1
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD COUNTRY BAND CONCERT WEEKEND: 2 to 10 p.m. June 1, noon to 6 p.m. June 2; country music, food trucks and tent vendors, artisan vendors, a DJ, live bands, family and kids’ activities, wine and craft beer tastings/sales; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com.
ROCKABILLY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; live music, a classic pin-up contest with prizes and vendors; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-5200 or HistoricSmithville.com.
Wednesday, June 5
TOUR THE WORLD’S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world’s largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Theater
Thursday, May 30
CAPE MAY STAGE PRESENTS ‘HEISENBERG’: 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through June 1; presented by Cape May Stage in association with the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities; The Robert Shackleton Playhouse, Bank and Lafayette streets, Cape May. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayStage.org.
Sunday, June 2
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 2 to 4:30 p.m.; staged reading of seven original plays; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-230-5447 or dayledelavan@comcast.net.
Tuesday, June 4
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Nature
Friday, May 31
RECLAIM THE BAY ON-SITE EDUCATION/VOLUNTEERING: 9 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 25; see, touch and learn about tiny baby clams and oysters; Old Coast Guard Station, 420 Pelham Ave., Beach Haven. 609-462-1051.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.