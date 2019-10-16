Thursday, Oct. 17
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; all welcome; Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $6. 609-645-3269.
'BOOS AND BREWS': 4 to 8 p.m.; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (ARMC) City Auxilary's Boos and Brews event; benefits the ARMC City Auxiliary; includes drinks, food, and music; Tun Tavern Restaurant & Brewery, 2 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, $30. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
GHOST TOUR OF OCEAN CITY: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 31; celebrate Halloween with spine-tingling tales of restless spirits and haunted houses on a candlelight walking tour of Ocean City's historic district; Ghost Tour of Ocean City, 9th Street and Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, $12-$18. 609-814-0199 or GhostTour.com.
'IRISH DANCING - A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
Friday, Oct. 18
FABULOUS '50S AND BEYOND CELEBRATION: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., '50s Dance Party with New Jersey's favorite oldies band, The Cameos, Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $16; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19, street fair with classic cars, food and craft vendors, and more, Fox Park, Wildwood; 7 p.m. Oct. 19, concert featuring bands such as The Miracles, Florence LaRue and the 5th Dimension, Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 609-653-0400 or Wildwoods.com.
GHOSTS IN CAPE MAY: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presented by White Raven Investigations & Paranormal Society; Public Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, registration and a valid library card are needed to attend. 609-463-6386 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
HAUNTED HISTORY TOUR: 6 and 8 p.m.; paranormal walk through centuries of haunted history; teams of investigators from E.V.P. Paranormal and members of the staff will take you on a tour of the historic Cresse-Holmes house and introduce you to the museum's resident ghosts; The Museum of Cape May County, 504 Route 9 N., Cape May Court House, $20. 609-465-3535 or CMCMuseum.org.
HERO LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fourth Annual Atlantic City Hero luncheon supporting the Atlantic City Police Foundation; The Palm Atlantic City, 2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, $100, reservations recommended. 609-344-0483 or ThePalm.com.
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH HOLIDAY FAIRE: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19; portion of the proceeds will be given to the American Legion to support the Children's Organ Transplant Association; jewelry, crafts, and more; baked goods, silent auction; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-1019 or HolyTrinityOC.com.
SOMERS POINT TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m.; 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat Event hosted by the Somers Point Municipal Drug Alliance and the Somers Point Police Department; Somers Point City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point, free admission. 609-927-6161.
Saturday, Oct. 19
BONFIRE ON THE BEACH: 6 to 10 p.m.; bring a blanket and chair and enjoy a bonfire on the beach; live entertainment, refreshments, food; sponsored by the Anglesea Irish Society and the Greater Wildwood Jaycees; North Wildwood Beach, 17th Ave., North Wildwood, $10, $2 ages 11 and younger. 609-653-0400.
CAR & BOAT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; car and boat show sponsored by the Somers Point Historical Society; food, activities, trophies, booths, and displays; Shore Medical Center Open Space Parking Lot, Somers Point, Bay Avenue and Harbor Lane, Somers Point, $10 car or boat registration. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
COSTUME PET PARADE: 1 to 3 p.m.; hosted by Paw Dazzle; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township, pre-registration required. 609-748-7110 or HistoricSmithville.com.
LIGHTHOUSE CHALLENGE OF NEW JERSEY: Oct. 19, 20; visit Absecon Lighthouse, Barnegat Lighthouse, Cape May Lighthouse, Tatham Life Saving Station 35 (Stone Harbor), Tucker's Island Light at Tuckerton Seaport Museum (Tuckerton), and U.S. Life Saving Station 30 (Ocean City); pricing varies. LHChallengeNJ.org.
PUMPKIN FESTIVAL & SHARE THE HARVEST FOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 28th Annual Pumpkin Festival; Halloween parade, food drive, crafters, hayride, haunted barn, pumpkin decorating and more; presented by the Lower Township Rotary Club; Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9, Cape May, free admission. 609-827-8771.
RED AND WHITE NIGHT SOCIAL: 7 to 10 p.m.; hosted by the Ocean City Education Foundation; mingle with past and current Ocean City School District members; entertainment, buffet, raffles and a $1,000 drawing; Josie Kelly's, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $35. 609-425-6245 or OCNJEF.com.
SATURDAY GHOST WALKS: 8 to 9:45 p.m. Saturdays in October; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May, $16, advance reservations recommended. 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or HCSV.org.
TEA & CONFESSIONS: 'AN EXPOSE OF VICTORIAN SPIRITUALISM': 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct 19, 20; learn about Victorian spiritualism and how popular it was during Victorian times, who were the believers, and what some of the tricks were of those who pretended to be "mediums"; presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities; afternoon tea included; Carriage House & Tearoom, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $35. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
'WITCH CRAFT' BEER FESTIVAL: 6 to 10 p.m.; beer festival with more than 50 local mixologists; live Séance, fortune telling, cider donut nodding, horror makeup seminars and more; Lake Lenape, 753 Park Road, Mays Landing, $50. 609-385-0716 or WitchCraftNJ.com.
Sunday, Oct. 20
CAPE MAY HALLOWEEN PARADE: 3 to 5 p.m.; 37th Annual Cape May Halloween Parade; begins at Perry Street and Carpenter Lane, proceeds down Carpenter Lane to Ocean Street, travels down Washington Street and ends at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
CORVETTE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sponsored by tje Original Garden State Corvette Club; more than 100 Corvettes on display; rain date Oct. 27; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.
HERO WALK AND 5K RUN: 8:30 a.m. to noon; 9th Annual John R. Elliott HERO Walk & 5K Run; 5K run with prizes for men and women in various age groups; benefits the HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers; Ocean City Sports & Civic Center, 6th Street and the Boardwalk, Ocean City. 609-646-0414 or HEROwalkrun.org.
Monday, Oct. 21
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
SOUL LINE DANCE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through Dec. 16; learn how to soul line dance; Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate. 609-822-2285.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Thursday, Oct. 24
BODNAR'S AUCTION EVENT: 9:30 a.m.; 1st Annual Bodnar's at the Jersey Shore Auction Event; portion of the proceeds will benefit the Food Bank at The First Presbyterian Church of Cape May; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $12, limited tickets available. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26
ISLAND FALL FEST: 2 to 4 p.m.; trunk-or-treat, food, ice cream, kids activities, strolling entertainment, magic shows, giveaways; grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, free. CCOceanCity.com/Events.
Sunday, Oct. 27
PET HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE AND CONTEST: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Beacon Animal Rescue; registration begins at 10 a.m., parade/contest at noon; winners for best large dog, best small dog and best in show. $10 donation per pet goes directly to Beacon. Event takes place at LeGates Farmers Market where there will also be hayrides, a pumpkin patch, scarecrow making and more. 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May. Find Beacon Animal Rescue on Facebook.com.
Saturday, Nov. 2
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Kids Stuff
Thursday, Oct. 17
THIRD THURSDAY: CORN HUSK PEOPLE ACTIVITY: 6 to 8 p.m.; refreshments, corn husk people art activity; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Hammonton. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Saturday, Oct. 19
ART AT ST. MARY'S: 1 to 3 p.m. third Saturdays through Nov. 16; Saturday Art Program; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Music
Friday, Oct. 18
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
THE WEEKLINGS: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; music of the Beatles and more; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $30 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Saturday, Oct. 19
DARCI LYNNE: 8 p.m.; features gifted singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne; Caesars Circus Maximus, 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, $44.50. 800-745-3000 or DarciLynne.com.
EDDIE B: 8 to 10 p.m.; comedian Eddie B; The Waterfront at Harrah's - Atlantic City, 777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City, $65. 802-255-1826.
FLOYD PINK: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Pink Floyd tribute band; Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 East Main St., Tuckerton, $27 advance, $35 day of show. 609-389-0118 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Sunday, Oct. 20
ORGAN RECITAL: 4 to 5 p.m.; critically acclaimed organist Gordon Turk; reception following concert; Episcopal Church of the Advent, Washington and Franklin streets, Cape May, $10. 609-884-3065.
Monday, Oct. 21
CINDY G BLUEGRASS BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; performance filled with memorable songs and vocals featuring American Bluegrass and a touch of rock and soul; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
MESSIAH REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCE: 7:15 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 2; rehearsals are open to all interested singers; Alton Auditorium, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-4891 or Stockton.edu.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
TOUR THE WORLD'S LARGEST PIPE ORGAN: 10 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18; take a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and the world's largest pipe organ; Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $10. 609-402-9584 or BoardwalkOrgans.org.
Theater
Thursday, Oct. 17
'THE TAMING': 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 25 through Nov. 1; Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-770-8311 or CapeMayStage.showare.com.
Saturday, Oct. 19
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19, 26; "Bumped Off & Bottoms Up," written by Jacklyn Fazio; enjoy a four-course dinner at Aleathea's Restaurant as you interact with the cast of suspects and the mystery unfolds around you; Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St., Cape May, $60 admission, $30 ages 3 to 12. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
'POE BY CANDLELIGHT': 8 to 10 p.m.; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; actors read their favorite stories by Edgar Allan Poe, just in time for Halloween; First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, $12, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity's Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Nature
Friday, Oct. 18
CAPE MAY FALL BIRD FESTIVAL: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or NJAdubon.org.
RECLAIM THE BAY ON-SITE EDUCATION/VOLUNTEERING: 9 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 25; see, touch and learn about tiny baby clams and oysters; Old Coast Guard Station, 420 Pelham Ave., Beach Haven. 609-462-1051.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.