Happy Birthday America! As the people of this great nation, you have the freedom and duty to celebrate this momentous occasion with parties, parades, fireworks and more. As one of the original 13 colonies, New Jersey has celebrated Independence Day since the beginning. Much like today, the earliest celebrations typically included concerts, bonfires, parades and the firing of cannons and muskets set in tune with public readings of the Declaration of Independence. George Washington even issued double rum rations in honor of America’s independence. Here are a list of ways you can celebrate. Cheers America!
Fire the cannons - Fireworks
Cape May County:
Lower Township – 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Lower Township’s fireworks will follow the festival and light up the sky above the Delaware Bay in North Cape May. The festival and fireworks are free to attend.
Located between Lincoln Blvd. and Emerson Ave. in North Cape May. For more information go to TownshipOfLower.org
Cape May – 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Cape May’s annual fireworks extravaganza will fire from a barge at sea in front of Congress Street Beach. In the event of rain or other severe weather, the fireworks display will be moved to Friday, July 5.
Located at Congress Street Beach. For more information go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com
The Wildwoods – 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4. The Wildwoods present their spectacular fireworks extravaganza from the beach at Pine Avenue. Bring your blankets and chairs to the beach and watch the sky light up right over your head. The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority sponsors the fireworks extravaganza. The fireworks are visible on the beach from most of the island. The rain date is 10 p.m. Friday, July 5.
Located at Pine Ave. Beach. For more information call 609-523-1602 or go to DooWW.com
Ocean City – 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4. A spectacular boardwalk fireworks display tops off the evening. The fireworks will be launched from a barge off the Music Pier and are best viewed from the beach or boardwalk between Fifth Street and 14th Street.
For more information call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com
Atlantic County:
Margate – 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4. For nearly 20 years, the Margate Mothers’ have presented the annual fireworks celebration. “Through the hard work of our members, our city, the police and fire departments, and the generosity of our community and sponsors, Margate Mothers’ Association is honored to present one of the area’s best fireworks displays,” says Celina Kurtz, Margate Mothers’ Association President. Each year the proceeds from this event are donated to a non-profit charity, this year’s recipient is Avanzar, formerly The Women’s Center. The rain date for the fireworks is Saturday, July 6.
Located at Huntington Avenue Beach in Margate. For more information go to MargateHasMore.com
Atlantic City Boardwalk – 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Tropicana Atlantic City will present their Fireworks by Grucci followed by a dazzling multi-media video and sound show. The show will be displayed from the beachfront.
Located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more information call 609-340-4000 or go to Tropicana.net
Atlantic City Marina District - 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Atlantic City’s fireworks will light up over the Marina district. There is a free public viewing area at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s north entrance lot. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City. For more information call 609-317-1000 or go to TheBorgata.com
Ocean County:
Tuckerton – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Following the Tuckerton Seaport Fourth of July Celebrations, the Pinelands Fireworks committee will present a fireworks display.
Located at 120 W. Main Street in Tuckerton. For more information call 609-296-8868 or go to TuckertonSeaport.org
Cumberland County:
Millville – 9 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Fireworks will follow Millville’s Fourth of July Festival at New Jersey Motorsports Park.
Located at 8000 Dividing Creek Road in Millville. For more information go to NJMP.com
Set … march – Parades
Cape May:
Cape May’s Annual Independence Day Parade – 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6. The parade will march along Beach Ave. from Philadelphia to Patterson Avenue. The parade will include string bands, group performances, decorated bikes, antique cars, family entries, Veteran organizations and local officials. Anyone interested in participating should contact the Cape May Department of Civic Affairs. The parade line-up starts at noon on Philadelphia and New Jersey avenues.
For more information call 609-884-9565 or go to CapeMayCity.com
Wildwood:
Wildwoods Independence Day Parade and the Patriotic Pooch Parade – 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, in North Wildwood. The parade starts at 9th and Atlantic avenues then proceeds north to 1st and Surf avenues. The parade features bicycles patriotically decorated. The Patriotic Pooches join the march through the Wildwoods at 8th and Atlantic avenues. Prizes will be awarded for best bikes decorated in a red, white and blue theme and for the best dressed dogs. The event is free to attend.
For more information or to register call 609-522-2955 or go to WildwoodsNJ.com
Wildwood Boardwalk Parade – 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, strolling musical entertainment marches along the boards from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center.
For more information call 609-523-1602 or go to DooWW.com
Ocean City:
Ocean City’s Fourth of July Bike Parade – 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, registration. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. If you’re in the Gardens sign up is at the Longport Bridge parking lot. South end registration is at 40th street and Asbury avenues.
For more information call 609-399-6111 or go to
Atlantic County:
Smithville’s Fourth of July Parade – 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Riders will roll out at 8:55 a.m. There are over 170 units participating in this year’s parade, with close to 10,000 people expected to attend, making this the largest parade in the area. With this many participants, it may take up to two hours for the parade to pass any particular viewing area. The parade route will march east on Smithville Boulvard to Moss Mill Road and then west on Moss Mill Road to Historic Smithville, where the parade will close with an Independence Day Ceremony in the Village Green.
Located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. For more information go to HistoricSmithville.com
Bugle Call – Concerts
Cape May:
Pure Prairie League and Orleans - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Cape May Convention Hall. Tickets are $48 per person and can be purchased at the front desk of the Convention Hall or online.
Located at 714 Beach Ave. in Cape May. For more information call 609-884-9565 or go to CapeMayCity.com.
Cape May Free Concerts - All concerts start at 7 p.m. and take place at Rotary Park.
Thursday, July 4 – Congress Street Brass Band
Friday, July 5 – Chester County Concert Band
Saturday, July 6 – America’s Sweethearts
Sunday, July 7 – Cape May County String Band
Located at 400 Lafayette Street. For more information go to CapeMayCity.com
Wildwood:
Live Music in the Plaza – 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, the Juliano Brothers Band will perform in Byrne Plaza leading up to the fireworks display.
Located on Pacific Avenue between Oak and Cedar Avenues. For more information call 609-523-1602 or go to DooWW.com
The Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, The Legacy Band will play pop, rock and dance favorites. This family-friendly, free concert takes place at Centennial Park.
Located at Fern road and Ocean avenue in Wildwood Crest at 7:30 For more information call 609-523-0202 or go to WildoodCrest.org
Ocean City:
Ocean City Pops Star-Spangled Spectacular - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Led by Maestro Vince Lee, the Ocean City Pops will kick off their summer season at the Ocean City Music Pier with a patriotic celebration and a grand salute to our troops. Tickets are $20 to $25.
Located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City. For more information call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/boxoffice
Vineland:
Giampietro Park Concert Series – 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4. The Bud Cavallo Duo and The Cumberland County Jazz Band Orchestra will perform in the Serra Band Shell. The event is free and there will be dancing on the adjacent dance floor area. Rain date is Friday, July 5.
Located at 3231 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland. For more information go to VinelandCity.org
Double rations – Patriotic festivals and feasts
Cape May:
Lower Township Independence Day Festival - 5 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in North Cape May. This annual Independence Day festival features live music, family entertainment, food, free kids’ amusement rides and one of the area’s biggest fireworks displays. The festival and fireworks display will take place along the township’s bay front between Lincoln Boulevard and Emerson Avenue. The event is free to attend. For more information go to TownshipOfLower.org
Historic Cold Spring Village’s annual Independence Day Celebration - from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7. Travel back in time to our country’s first Independence Day celebrations. Join in a Militia Muster for kids 5 to 12. Listen to a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Enjoy American heritage tunes played by John Walter Cape Community Band. Kids can partake in a revolutionary spy game. And, learn about America’s past told through living history. Admission is $14 for adults and $12 for children ages 3 to 12.
Located at 720 U.S. 9 in Cape May. For more information call 609-898-2300 or go to HCSV.org
Ocean City:
Fourth of July Kite Flying Competition - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4. This kite-flying competition takes place on the beach next to the Music Pier along with entertainment leading up to the fireworks.
Located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City. For more information go to OceanCityVacation.com
Atlantic County:
Tanger Outlets Block Party – Noon to 4 p.m. July 4 through 7. This block party will feature patriotic events, sidewalk sales, a live DJ, prizes and more.
Located at 2014 Baltic Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information call 609-344-0095 or go to TangerOutlet.com
Ocean County:
Tuckerton Seaport Fourth of July Celebration – 4 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Enjoy food trucks and brews, followed by a fireworks display presented by the Pinelands Fourth of July Fireworks Committee. The event is free.
Located at 120 W. Main Street in Tuckerton. For more information call 609-296-8868 or go to TuckertonSeaport.org
Cumberland County:
City of Millville Fireworks and Food Truck Festival – 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6. There will be live music, more than a dozen food trucks, vendors, a kids zone, fireworks and more. The festival is free to attend and will take place at The New Jersey Motorsports Park. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Located at 8000 Dividing Creek Road in Millville. For more information go to NJMP.com
