Where there’s food and wine, those of us at At the Shore are generally celebrating. Give us a nine-day celebration of all things delicious and decadent and we’re all over it. And with one full weekend left, the 22nd annual Cape May Food and Wine Celebration offers plenty of things to do through Sunday, Sept. 23. Here are five things that we recommend indulging in.
1. Wine Trail Weekend.
Head to the Carriage House Café & Tearoom at the famous Physick Estate and hop aboard a trolley for brief tours and tastings at three local vineyards: Willow Creek Winery, Hawk Haven Winery, and Natali Vineyards. The trolley leaves the Physick Estate at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, and returns around 5:30 p.m — that’s quite the day of wine. Tickets are $85 per person.
2. Chef’s Dine-Around with Cape May Brewery.
Enjoy an unforgettable five-course feast put together by five premier Cape May restaurants, where each course is paired with the perfect beer from Cape May Brewery. To take the fun up a notch, guests travel via trolley to each of the five restaurants. So. Much. Fun! This event, which takes place 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, is limited to 34 people. Tickets are $125 per person.
3. Champagne Jazz Brunch.
Jazz and champagne over brunch? We’ll take it! Linger over a relaxing Sunday morning champagne brunch buffet at Aleathea’s Restaurant at the Inn of Cape May while listening to live jazz from the Herb Moore Duo. The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 23. Tickets are $35 per person.
4. Wine Blending and Pairing.
We’ve never tried blending wines, but we’re game. Learn the art of choosing wines to blend during this two-hour tasting and blending experience — with light plates included — at Cape May Winery. The event takes places at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $65 per person.
5. Lunch & Learn at Lucky Bones.
If you’re the kind of person who needs to be productive in order to have a good weekend, head to Lucky Bones for a brief education. Elan Zingman-Leith will explain the materialism and status seeking related to Victorian food and drink. Plus, Lucky Bones has a fantastic drink selection. Head there at noon on Saturday, Sept. 22. Tickets are $20.
