Foodies will rejoice for the return of the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational Friday to Sunday, June 28 to 30. The Sea Isle City tradition will run from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at Kix McNutley’s in Sea Isle City.
The food trucks participating this year include Baby Blues BBQ, Lucky Bones Back Water Grille, Dags Dippers, Grilled Cheez Factory, Brilliant Beverages, Just Fork It, El Lechon de Negron, Nick's Roast Beef, Cow and the Curd, Cold Stone Creamery, Beast of the Street, North Eats LLC, The Little Sicilian, House of Cupcakes, Marie’s Seafood, Pirate Pete's Soda Co., and Pazzo Pizza.
There will also be live music, crafters, and games for the whole family. As always, Kix McNutley’s will offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on-site. The event is dog friendly as well.
Kix McNutleys is located at 6400 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle City.
For more information, go to SeaIsleCityFood.com.
