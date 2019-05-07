The Community FoodBank of New Jersey Southern Branch will hold its Night of 100,000 meals event from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at its facility in Egg Harbor Township. Guests will enjoy an evening of amazing culinary delights prepared by local executive chefs all using FoodBank ingredients.
The evening's proceeds go to support the child hunger relief efforts of the FoodBank. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at CFBNJ.org. The Community FoodBank of New Jersey-Southern Branch is located at 6735 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.
— Ryan Loughin
