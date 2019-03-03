Celebrate Women's History Month at Gateway by the Bay with"Blue Yonder," a play by Kate Aspengren presented by Fool Moon Theatre Company.
In "Blue Yonder" the audience meets 11 mesmerizing (and sometimes eccentric) women including a flight instructor, a firefighter, a mother, a woman who donates body parts, an employment counselor, a nurse, a professional baseball player, a "dynamite" daredevil and others. Through the monologues, each woman examines her life's work and explores the career that she has found — or that has found her.
The show, directed by Pattye Herron, stars At The Shore Editor Pamela Dollak, Kate Read, Vicki Biron, Dayle Friedman, Carrie Cohen, Jennifer Smith, Shirlle DiBacco and Jamie Weinberg.
"Blue Yonder" runs on the following times and dates: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 8, 9, 15 and 16; 2 p.m. on Sundays, March 10 and 17.
Tickets are $30 and are on sale now at GatewayByTheBay.org/tickets or by calling 609-653-0553. The Gateway is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point.
