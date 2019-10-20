"Steel Magnolias," the much-beloved play by Robert Harling will be presented over two weekends by Fool Moon Theatre at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point. The play will run October 25, 26 and 27 and November 1, 2, and 3. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 pm, and Sunday matinees will be at 2 pm.
Steel Magnolias is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana. The title suggests the female characters are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.
The show boasts an all-women cast with Carrie Cohen as Truvy, Andrea Zakheim as M’Lynn, Jennifer Smith as Clairee, Meghan Rylie B as Shelby, and including Victoria Biron as Ouiser and Sutton Fineran as Annelle.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at GatewayByTheBay.org. The Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.