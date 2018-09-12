Beer lovers, the season of beer is upon us (as if it ever really left). With the changing of the season comes football, fall ales and plenty of opportunities to sip old standbys and new favorites. One such opportunity is at the 6th Annual Craft Beerfest at Resorts Casino Hotel. Here are four reasons to head there this weekend.
1. The beer. It’s a beer fest, so how can you go wrong? With more than 70 craft brews from around the country, there’s sure to be a beer for even the most lackluster beer enthusiast. Which breweries will be there? There are way too many to list, but keep an eye out for Victory Brewing, Troegs, 7 Mile and Magic Hat among many, many others.
2. The snacks. With all the sampling going on — you’ll receive a complimentary souvenir sampling glass with your $30 admission — you’re going to need to have something in your belly. Not to worry, there will be plenty of snacks and handhelds available for noshing. Check out the $5 crabby fries, $8 famous pretzel cheesesteaks and $9 shaved prime rib sandwiches.
3. The tunes. Beer drinking without music kinda sucks. Lucky for us, the 6th Annual Craft Beerfest will feature music from New York-based band Weird Science, composed of band members Myndi Lauper, C.C. D’Skillz, Willy Idol and LL Cool K, who will surely ramp up the entertainment level of your beer drinking.
4. The post party. While you’ll head to Resorts for the Beerfest, you can keep the party going by heading to Margaritaville when it’s over. Grab something like the Landshark Lager fish & chips or the buttermilk fried chicken and kick back with any one of their specialty margaritas while listening to One Hot Mess — they come on at 7 p.m.
