garden

Absecon Lighthouse

 COLT SHAW/Staff Writer//

In need of some exercise this weekend?

Absecon Lighthouse was first lit on January 15th, 1857. In honor of Absecon Lighthouse’s 163rd birthday, they will offer free climbs this Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. While there is no cost to climb the lighthouse, donations in honor of the historic Atlantic City icon are gladly welcomed and the gift shop will be open as well.

Absecon Lighthouse is located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info go to AbseconLighthouse.org.

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments