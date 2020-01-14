Take a musical tour of the early 1900s with the Vintage Jazz Band, during their “From Ragtime to Swingtime” show at the Ocean City Public Library, taking place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
The concert will include selections from 1900 to 1940, such as “If I Didn’t Care,” “Bye Bye Blackbird,” “Goody Goody,” and many more.
In between songs, the band will provide a short history or background of the next tune, making for a fun musical presentation. Admission is free. The library is located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. For more information, call 609-399-2434.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
