Love the Beatles? Who doesn’t? Sadly, many people today never got to experience a live Beatles concert, but 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point has the next best thing heading to its stage — Beatlemania Now! This four-piece Beatles tribute act recreates the music, costumes and madness that surrounded the band in the 1960s. Expect to be taken back in time on a note-for-note journey through some of the greatest songs ever recorded by four lads from Liverpool. The Gateway Theatre is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to GatewayByTheBay.org.
— Ryan Loughlin
