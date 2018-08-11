Beatlemainia now

Love the Beatles? Who doesn’t? Sadly, many people today never got to experience a live Beatles concert, but 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point has the next best thing heading to its stage — Beatlemania Now! This four-piece Beatles tribute act recreates the music, costumes and madness that surrounded the band in the 1960s. Expect to be taken back in time on a note-for-note journey through some of the greatest songs ever recorded by four lads from Liverpool. The Gateway Theatre is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to GatewayByTheBay.org.

— Ryan Loughlin

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.