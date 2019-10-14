Halloween is still a couple weeks away, but South Jersey is so full of Halloween fun that you can get your scare on now. From ghost walks and seances to haunted corn fields and hay rides, the spirits aren’t waiting for Halloween, so why should you?
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY
Cape May County
Cape May’s Haunted Happenings: America’s oldest seaside resort is not just a popular destination for the living, it's full of things that go bump in the night. Ghost writer and psychic medium, Craig McManus, tells stories from the other side and sets the stage for some exciting and possibly frightening ghost tours…
A Walk with Craig McManus Medium and Ghost Writer: 6 p.m. Fri., Oct. 19; 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 20. Join psychic medium and paranormal investigator Craig McManus for an evening walk through the Haunted Streets of Cape May. This hour-long walking tour winds through the gas-lit streets where you’ll hear the first-hand accounts of the haunted happenings that McManus has sensed. “My tours are never planned ahead of time,” McManus says. Explaining that he allows the guests and the spirit of the tour to guide it. So, you never know just what you may see! Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children 3 to 12. The tour begins at the Washington Street Mall.
The Physick Estate has a variety of ghostly tours throughout the month of Oct. The question is … are you brave enough to enter this historic and quite possibly haunted 18-room mansion after the sun goes down?
Graveyard, Ghosts, and Mansion: 6 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 17 and 24. Guests will visit the graves of the Physick family at the Cold Springs Presbyterian Cemetery, tour the Physick Estate, listen to recounted tales of ghostly encounter and EVP recordings. Tickets are $40. The tour last approx.. 2 hours and begins and ends at the Physick Estate.
Séance at the Physick Estate: 10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 18. If you’re brave enough, join Craig McManus for a special late-night event. The famed medium will recount his experiences and may even attempt to channel a spirit or two. Tickets are $60. This events is limited to 25 people and sells out quickly.
Phantoms of the Physick Estate: A fully immersive experience that combines the imagination of the living with the haunting spirits of the past …
The Curse of H.H. Holmes: 7:15, 8 and 8:45 p.m. on Fridays, Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1; 6:30, 7:15, 8 and 8:45 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2. While the infamous Jack the Ripper terrorized London, America had its own monster. As the first serial killer in the U.S., H.H. Holmes roamed the country leaving a trail of victims in his wake. Holmes made a couple stops in Philadelphia, the last of which involved his execution. A century later two artifacts from this killer have materialized at the Physick Estate. This theatrical experience includes scary images, strobe lights and other effects. Audience discretion is advised. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 3 to 12.
Victorian Spiritualism House Tour: 12:30, 1:45 and 3 p.m., Saturdays, Oct. 19, 26 and Nov. 2. Tour the “haunted” Physick Estate as your guide tells you about the Victorian-era occult mania. Listen to EVP’s (electronic voice phenomenon). Appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 3 to 12.
Located at 1048 Washington St. in Cape May. For more information and full calendar of events go to CapeMayMac.org
Victorian Killers & Monsters in the Café: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Head to the Carriage House Café & Tearoom for an afternoon of Victorian horrors. Learn about the true-life killers from this era including Jack the Ripper, H.H. Holmes and Lizzie Borden. Tickets are $20 and include light refreshments.
Carriage House Café & Tearoom, 1048 Washington St. in Cape May. For more information and full calendar of events go to CapeMayMac.org
Tea & Confessions: An Expose of Victorian Spiritualism: 2:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun., Oct. 19 and 20. Tarot cards, ouija boards and physic shops … oh my! Enjoy an afternoon tea while delving into the history, truth and fiction of Victorian spiritualism. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for children 3 to 12.
Carriage House Café & Tearoom, 1048 Washington St. in Cape May. For more information and full calendar of events go to CapeMayMac.org
TANTALIZING TROLLEY TOURS
Cape Mayhem Trolley Tour: Learn about the strange beliefs, superstitions and oddities from the Victorian Era. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children.
Ghosts of Cape May Trolley Tour: A 30-minute trolley ride that will take you through the darkened streets of historic Cape May where you will hear tales of Cape May’s most famous spirits. Times vary. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children (3 to 12). Combo tickets for the Physick Estate and Cape May Trolley Tour are $25 for adults and $15 for children.
Ghost of the Lighthouse Trolley Tour: Take a walk down a notoriously haunted path that leads to the Cape May lighthouse and climb the 199 steps to the top, while listening to frightening yarns of local hauntings. Tickets are $25 for adults; $15 for children (ages 3-12). Tour times vary and depart from either the Washington Street Mall or the Physick Estate.
The Washington Street Mall is located at 401 Washington Street in Cape May. For more information go to CapeMayMac.org
Ghost Walks at Historic Cold Springs Village: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Stroll the oyster-shell paths as you listen to the haunted history of this historic town. Kicking off at Cold Springs Brewery, this 45-minute walking tour through the historic village highlights the paranormal activity that taken place throughout the years at Cold Springs Village. Tickets are $16 per person or $14 for HCSV members and children 3 to 12. Advanced Registration is recommended.
Cold Springs Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May. For more information go to HCSV.org
SPOOKTACULAR SCARES
Scullville’s Terror in the Junkyard: 7 to 10 p.m. Fri. and Sat. Oct. 18 to 19 and 25 to 26. And 7 to 9 p.m. on Sun. Oct. 20 and 27
Tickets are $8 for the Maze, $12 for the Hayride or $15 for the combo. Police, fire, military, EMTs and nurses get $1 off their tickets. This haunted event is completely volunteer based and supports the Scullville volunteer fire department and other organizations. While the maze and hayride are terrifying, on Sat., Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. Terror in the Junkyard hosts a special "Sensory" hayride for children with special needs. “In this area, there’s not much else that kids with special needs can do around Halloween. When we first started this event, there was just a handful of kids, but it’s grown to nearly 300 kids,” says Michael Fiedor, retired Chief. Noting that with the sensory hayride there are no loud noises or flashing lights. The sensory hayride is free, however Scullville’s Terror in the Junkyard requests that you make a reservation through their website link to Eventbrite.
For more information and to purchase tickets go to ScullvilleFire.org
Cornfield of Terror at R & J Farm: This cornfield will scare willing patrons on weekends through Oct. 27, from dusk to 10 p.m. on Fri. and Sun. and dusk to 10:30 p.m. on Sat. According to legend, every October, the screams of a local farmer who went missing in his cornfield carry on through the night. If you’re brave enough, take a terrifying walk through this haunted cornfield. Or, for the less brave, there is a corn maze that you can navigate with only a flashlight. Adult tickets are $14 or $19 for the combo which includes the corn maze. Kids 10 and under are $10 or $15 for the combo. Ticket sales
Located at 723 W. Hershel St. in Egg Harbor City. For more information go to CornFieldOfTerror.com
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS
Monster Mile Fun Run: Registration begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Calling all monsters, vampires, superheroes, and more, get a mile run in before trick-or-treat eats. This family-friendly run offers some healthy Halloween fun. There will be a DJ, lawn games and refreshment available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and fastest runner. The run is $10 per person or $50 per family and will be held at the Jerome Ave. Park, registration will take place in the parking lot on Huntington Ave.
Located at 9001 Winchester Ave. in Margate. For more information email MEF@margateschools.org.
Somers Point Trunk-or-Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. The Somers Point Municipal Drug Alliance and the Somers Point Police Department have joined forces to bring you the 3rd Annual Trunk-or-Treat. The event is free and open to the public. It will be held in the parking lot of Somers Point City Hall.
Located at 1 W. New Jersey Ave. in Somers Point. For more information call 609-927-9088 Ext. 105
Witch-Craft: A Mystical Encounter with Broos & Spirits: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The magic behind Good Time Tricycle Productions brings you a one-of-a-kind Halloween festival with over 50 brew masters and distilleries, live master pumpkin carvers, a bonfire, a DJ pavilion, a live séance, fortune tellers, scream queen and costume contests and more. Lake Lenepe will be transformed in a mystical Halloween town for adults only. Admission is $55 plus fees. There is also a jitney option for $935 which includes pickup and return from a designated location and admission for 13 people.
Located at 753 Park Road in Mays Landing. For more information go to WitchCraftNJ.com
The Haunted Seaport at the Tuckerton Seaport: From 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 17 to 20, where the Pine Barrens meet the sea, spirits and monsters like to play. For some spirited fun join pirates and sea captains lost in the briny deep join monsters of all kinds. There is a hayride through the haunted woods, be on the lookout for the Jersey Devil. There is also a kid-friendly, not so scary area with crafts, stories, games and fall fun. Admission is $10.
Located at 120 W. Main St. in Tuckerton. For more information call 609-296-8868 or go to TuckertonSeaport.org
Host a Little Ghost and the Story of the Mystical Mums: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Join the authors as they read their stories under the stars in the dome. Wear your Halloween PJs. Preshow activities start at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for all ages.
Grunge Halloween Costume Party and Laser Light Show: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The 90’s are back with your favorite grange hits and lasers in the dome. Admission is $20 and includes light refreshments.
Robert J. Novins Planetarium at Ocean County College, 1 College Drive in Toms River. For more information go to Ocean.edu
Historic Cold Springs Village 28th Annual Pumpkin Festival & Share the Harvest Food Drive: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, families can visit a haunted house at the Corson Gandy Barn, then hop on a fall hayride, enjoy pumpkin painting and games, and shop crafts from vendors lining the village’s oyster shell lanes. Admission is free, just bring a non-perishable food item.
Historic Cold Springs Village Main Entrance is located at 720 Rt. 9 in Cape May. There is another entrance and additional parking located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May. For more information call 609-898-2300 or go to HCSV.org
Congress Hall’s Inaugural Fall Festival: From noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19. Feast of fall’s favorite treats including apple cider donuts, candy apples, brats and beer cheese pretzels, funnel cakes and more. Adults can enjoy a pint of local brew while kids and the young-at-heart play carnival games on the lawn. Then board the Congress Hall Spook Express, paint a pumpkin and more. When the sun goes down, hang out for an outdoor showing of Hocus Pocus and s’mores.
Located at 200 Congress Place in Cape May. For more information go to CapeResorts.com
10th Annual Bonfire on the Beach: From 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. What’s better than live entertainment and a bonfire on the beach? Bring a beach chair and blanket. Refreshments and food will be available for purchase. Admission is $10, children under 12 are $2. This event is sponsored by the Anglesea Irish Society and the Greater Wildwood Jaycees. Rain date is TBD.
Located at 17th Avenue in North Wildwood. For more information go to WildwoodsNJ.com
“Bumped Off & Bottoms Up” Murder Mystery Dinner: At 7 p.m. Written by Jacklyn Fazio, guests will gather at the infamous Walter O’Leary’s club for some refreshments during the prohibition era. When an evening of fun takes a wrong turn, you might solve the crime. Enjoy a 4-course dinner as you interact with the cast of suspects. This show will be offered at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13. Tickets are $60 for adults and $30 for children 3 to 12. Reservations are required.
Located at Aleathea’s Restaurant at The Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean Street. For more information call 609-884-5555
East Lynne Theater Company presents "Poe by Candlelight": 8 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19. With the flickering light of candles, the ELTC’s actors read their favorite, bone-chilling tales by the original master of macabre, Edgar Allan Poe. Refreshments will be served before the show. Tickets are $12 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St. in Cape May. For more information and to purchase tickets call 609-884-5898 or go to EastLynneTheater.org
Hocus Pocus at the Levoy Theatre: 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Enjoy this Disney Halloween classic at the beautiful Levoy Theatre. General admission is $10.
Located at 126-130 N. High St. in Milville. For more information go to Levoy.net
Electric Halloween Festival: Gates open at noon on Friday, Oct. 18 and the festival runs through Saturday, Oct. 19. Costumes, camping, music, magic and more create a spirited Halloween festival. Day pass general admission tickets are $50. Weekend passes are $85 online and $95 at the ticket booth. VIP admission is $200. There is a $10 parking fee and a $20 camping fee. RV, campers, tents and cars are welcome for camping.
Located at 385 Lebanon Road in Millville at Southwind Vineyard. For more information go to ElectricHalloweenFestival.com
