Another year has gone by and that means it’s time to honor another 40 outstanding men and women who are under 40 years of age. The Top 40 Under 40 is sponsored by Atlantic City Weekly, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and the Greater Atlantic City Jaycees. It focuses on shining a spotlight on professionals, philanthropists entrepreneurs and community leaders in Atlantic County who go above and beyond the call of duty within their jobs, families and communities. The winners of the Top 40 Under 40 will receive their awards Friday, March 22, at the annual awards celebration at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
To nominate someone go to ACWeekly.com/top40. Nominations will be accepted until January 31.
— Ryan Loughlin
