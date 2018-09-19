Those looking for a bit of messy (and boozy) fun this weekend should head down to DiMatteo Winery at noon Saturday, Sept 22, for the DiMatteo’s Harvest Grape Stomp. As you might imagine, the event gives guests a chance to stomp grapes while barefoot as was the traditional method of wine making back in the day. In addition to stomping, guests will get personalized photos, a bottle of wine with a personalized label and a souvenir wine glass. There will be a live DJ along with food and craft vendors selling all varieties of wine and grape-themed items. The event is rain or shine and tickets are $35 and can be purchased at DiMatteoWinery.com. DiMatteo Winery is located at 951 8th St. in Hammonton.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.