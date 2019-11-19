The Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization will host its annual Fall Girls Weekend, so grab your girls and head to SIC from Nov. 22-24, for special offers at retailers, salons, fitness joints, restaurants, motels and more. Girls Weekend will also feature wine tastings, live entertainment, dancing and other fun activities. Participating businesses will be easy to identify, just look for the colorful “Girls Weekend” flags hanging in front of stores and restaurants.
Don’t wanna drive around town? Take the jitney, available from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday. The fare is $2 before 11 p.m., and $4 after. For a full listing of participants, go to SeaIsleChamber.com.
