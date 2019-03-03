HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
BOARDWALK HALL//7 P.M. THURSDAY, MARCH 7; $25, $31, $38, $51, $86
WHAT TO EXPECT: For over 90 years The Harlem Globetrotters have been an institution of sports and entertainment in America. Their amazing basketball artistry and skill combined with comedy and fun-loving antics have brought joy to millions over the years. On Friday the Globetrotters will bring their high-flying act to the Boardwalk Hall. Children of all ages and hardcore basketball fans alike will find plenty to marvel at when the Trotters hit the court.
