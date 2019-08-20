If you love yourself some vino, Golden Nugget is the place to be this weekend, as they host the International Winefest.
Friday is the Wine and Jazz Reception Under the Stars which includes a list of wines from around the globe as well as live jazz and Champagne. Saturday is the Grand Tasting, which features over 100 wines from the world’s most prestigious wine-producing countries. Both events run from 7 to 10 p.m. and include a variety of snacks to munch on.
Tickets for the Wine and Jazz Reception Under the Stars are $49, while tickets for The Grand Tasting are $85. Both can be purchased at GoldenNugget.com.
Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave in Atlantic City. For more info go to GoldenNugget.com.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.