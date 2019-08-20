Winefest 1
Nick Valinote

If you love yourself some vino, Golden Nugget is the place to be this weekend, as they host the International Winefest.

Friday is the Wine and Jazz Reception Under the Stars which includes a list of wines from around the globe as well as live jazz and Champagne. Saturday is the Grand Tasting, which features over 100 wines from the world’s most prestigious wine-producing countries. Both events run from 7 to 10 p.m. and include a variety of snacks to munch on.

Tickets for the Wine and Jazz Reception Under the Stars are $49, while tickets for The Grand Tasting are $85. Both can be purchased at GoldenNugget.com.

Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave in Atlantic City. For more info go to GoldenNugget.com.

— Ryan Loughlin

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

