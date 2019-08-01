The South Jersey Jazz Society’s "Summer Latin Jazz Series" continues Thursday, Aug. 8, featuring Grammy Award winner Arturo O’Farrill.
O’Farrill is a multi-talented pianist, composer and educator who was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. He received his formal musical education at the Manhattan School of Music and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. The son of Latin jazz musician, arranger and bandleader Chico O'Farrill, his professional career began with the Carla Bley Band and continued as a solo performer with a wide spectrum of artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte. He is also a member of the faculties of both the Manhattan School of Music and the School of Jazz at the New School.
For the SJJS performance, O'Farril will be joined by Adam O’Farrill on trumpet, Jose “Bam Bam” Rodriguez on bass, Zack O’Farill on drums and Victor Pablo on percussion.
This musical event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Josie Kelly’s Public House, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point. The cost is $10 for SJJS members and $15 for non members.
Go to SouthJerseyJazz.org for more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.