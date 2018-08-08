Great Bay Gallery in Somers Point has assembled a group of artists and poets to work together on a project called “Under the Boardwalk…Up on the Roof.” The project has artists and poets creating visual and written tributes using images and imagery of boardwalks and rooftops. From 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, a “Meet the Artists and Poets” reception will be held at the gallery where there will be poetry readings and live a capella music by 5/3 Woodland. The event is free and all are welcome to attend. The art exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Sept.1.
Great Bay Gallery is located at 829 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to GreatBayArtGallery.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
