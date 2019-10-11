At 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, comedian Brad Williams will perform at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts as part of a fundraiser called Comedy for a Cause. Comedy for a Cause is produced by JF Party Dragon Charity, Inc. Its goal is to raise money for the community via comedy shows.
Brad Williams, who Robin Williams once called “Prozac with a head,” is one of the funniest and most in-demand comics working today. Williams, a California native, started performing stand-up at age 19, and has toured ever since. He has appeared on numerous TV shows, including “Legit,” “Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground,” “Sam and Cat,” “Live at Gotham,” “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Mind of Mencia,” and “Pitboss.”
Tickets are $40. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to GruninCenter.org.
The Grunin Center is located on the main campus of Ocean County College, on College Drive in Toms River.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.