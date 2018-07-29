Darlings of the mid ‘60s, The Association comes to Cape May Convention Hall 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1. Known for hit songs such as the 1967 classic “Cherish” as well as for being the opening act at the legendary 1967 Monterey Pop Festival. The Association is sure to have baby boomers dancing in the aisles. Tickets are $48 and can be purchased at DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com. Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave. on the “boardwalk” (ok, the promenade) in Cape May.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.