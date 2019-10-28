Due to some, ahem, doggone rain last weekend, the Halloween dog costume parade and contest at LeGates Farm has been moved to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Sure, Halloween will be over, but who doesn't have the Halloween spirit all year round? And when you come to think of it, do we really need to use Halloween as an excuse to dress up our pups??
Hosted by Beacon Animal Rescue registration will begin at 10 a.m., the parade/contest at noon. There will be prizes for best large dog, best small dog and best in show. Registration is a $10 donation per pet which goes directly to Beacon. Event takes place at LeGates Farm Market, 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May, where there will also be hayrides, a pumpkin patch and more. Find Beacon Animal Rescue on Facebook.com.
