Hammonton's giant blueberry drop and midnight fireworks are back again this year. Folks are encouraged to get a bite to eat and a few drinks at Hammonton's restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries, then ring in the New Year together downtown.
It all takes place from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in front of Town Hall at 100 Central Ave. in Hammonton. Guests will enjoy live music from the party band Mimic, along with free party hats and noisemakers for the first 300 guests. Snacks along with hot chocolate and coffee will be available for purchase. For more info go to Facebook.com.
