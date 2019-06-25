The 33rd Annual Red, White & Blueberry Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Hammonton High School grounds in Hammonton.
Run by the Greater Hammonton Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with AMI/AtlantiCare, the festival will feature a DJ, live music from Stealing Savanah, kiddie rides, arts and crafts, balloon sculptures, stilt walkers, jugglers, a classic car show run by Cruisin’ Classics, plus blueberries in every shape and form (including a blueberry pie-eating contest and the world’s largest blueberry muffin).
Parking and entry to the festival are both free.
Hammonton High School is located at 566 Old Forks Road in Hammonton. For more info go to HammontonNJ.us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.