Celebrate all-things blueberries at the annual Red, White & Blueberry Festival in Hammonton.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press/

The 33rd Annual Red, White & Blueberry Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Hammonton High School grounds in Hammonton.

Run by the Greater Hammonton Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with AMI/AtlantiCare, the festival will feature a DJ, live music from Stealing Savanah, kiddie rides, arts and crafts, balloon sculptures, stilt walkers, jugglers, a classic car show run by Cruisin’ Classics, plus blueberries in every shape and form (including a blueberry pie-eating contest and the world’s largest blueberry muffin).

Parking and entry to the festival are both free.

Hammonton High School is located at 566 Old Forks Road in Hammonton. For more info go to HammontonNJ.us.

