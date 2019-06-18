In honor of World Refugee Day, Will Keenan, former Hollywood star and producer (and now Founder and Executive Director of St.Babs in Cape May Courthouse) will present a one-night only screening of “The Last Sermon” starring Jack Baxter at Harbor Square Theatre 9 p.m. June 20, to benefit St. Babs, a non-profit organization Keenan founded in honor of his late mother.
“The Last Sermon” is a followup to 2000’s award-winning documentary “Blues By The Beach” in which filmmakers Jack Baxter and Joshua Faudem were targeted by suicide bombers in Tel Aviv, Israel. “The Last Sermon” centers on the filmmakers’ desire to meet the families of their accused killers and understand if Islam’s teachings might sanction the suicide bombers’ murder of innocents, while also focusing on the current worldwide refugee crisis happening in the Middle East and around the globe.
Tickets for the showing can be purchased at HarborSquareTheatre.com.
Harbor Square Theatre is located at 271 96th St. in Stone Harbor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.