In a true showing of holiday spirit, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will donate more than 100 musical instruments to nine local schools as part of their Hard Rock Heals program, which funds local music programs in Hard Rock markets.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 Hard Rock Atlantic City President Joe Lupo will present the instruments to nine Atlantic City elementary schools.
