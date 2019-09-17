092418_nws_missdamerica

On September 22nd 2018, The annual Miss'd America Contest is held at the Borgata Casino.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The Miss America Pageant may have left Atlantic City this year, but thankfully the Miss’d America Drag Pageant returns for its 26th year 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Hard rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Organized by the Greater Atlantic City LGBT Alliance and hosted by celebrity designer Carson Kressley, the event features drag queens competing for cash prizes. With its beautifully-crafted sets, lighthearted production numbers and competition for the top queen, the pageant has all the makings of classic night to remember.

Tickets are $35, $65 and $100 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more info, go to MissdAmerica.com, HardRockHotels.com/atlantic-city.

