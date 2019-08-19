Harrah’s Resort, Beacon Animal Rescue and the A.C. Humane Society will celebrate National Dog Day from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the outdoor bay walk area at Harrah's (near the Brigantine entrance).
The event will feature specialty cocktails for humans and infused waters for pups, plus you can get a photo of you and your pet and make a donation. Adoptable dogs will be onsite as well, for those looking for a new best friend. Attendees are encouraged to bring a pet food item or make a cash donation, all of which will go directly to AC Humane Society and Beacon Animal Rescue.
Additionally, on the heels of Spoil your Dog Day, Harrah’s has created a specialty PetStay package which includes overnight accommodations in a Pet Friendly room, special pup welcome amenities and an assortment of three 100% organic gourmet dog treats (gluten free oatmeal, peanut butter and chicken flavors).
Harrah's is located at 777 Harrah's Blvd. in Atlantic City.
