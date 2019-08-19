Jack

Bring mom to Hamilton Mall to meet her next baby at the joint pet adoption fair on Saturday.

 PROVIDED BY BEACON ANIMAL RESCUE/

Harrah’s Resort, Beacon Animal Rescue and the A.C. Humane Society will celebrate National Dog Day from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the outdoor bay walk area at Harrah's (near the Brigantine entrance).

The event will feature specialty cocktails for humans and infused waters for pups, plus you can get a photo of you and your pet and make a donation. Adoptable dogs will be onsite as well, for those looking for a new best friend. Attendees are encouraged to bring a pet food item or make a cash donation, all of which will go directly to AC Humane Society and Beacon Animal Rescue.

Additionally, on the heels of Spoil your Dog Day, Harrah’s has created a specialty PetStay package which includes overnight accommodations in a Pet Friendly room, special pup welcome amenities and an assortment of three 100% organic gourmet dog treats (gluten free oatmeal, peanut butter and chicken flavors). 

Harrah's is located at 777 Harrah's Blvd. in Atlantic City.

BeaconAnimalRescue.org; HumaneSocietyAC.org; Caesars.com/Harrahs-ac

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

Tags

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments