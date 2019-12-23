Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City has announced plans for an additional $24 million hotel room renovation for its newly re-branded Laguna Tower, to be completed in its entirety by April 2020.
Harrah’s Resort will re-design and enhance 416 rooms in the current Marina Tower, partnering with a local design house, MPM Studios, to curate the in-room guest experience. Laguna rooms, which will boast approximately 450-square-feet of space, will offer rich design elements, similar in aesthetics to the resort’s Bayview and Coastal rooms, and will feature hues of lavender and blue accent colors, contrasting white and gray tones, and contemporary furniture, including a vanity dressing area. Freshly-appointed, modern bathrooms will offer oversized showers and signature amenities, and in some guestrooms, a full bath.
Hard-wired for business-minded travelers seeking to be constantly plugged-in, all Laguna rooms will be technology-rich with high-speed internet access and accessible charging stations, in addition to featuring 55-inch LG LED televisions. Laguna rooms will be situated steps away from hotel check-in, the casino and the resort’s restaurants.
