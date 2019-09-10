The 5th Annual Harvest Brew Fest returns to Cape May from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. at the Emlen Physick Estate.
Enjoy craft beers and celebrate South Jersey during this all-day festival that keeps the focus on all things local. Enjoy local food trucks, artisans and vendors, as well as craft beers and musical talent. Admission to the grounds is free and free parking is available. The event is pet and family friendly, so pack your hounds and head to the grounds.
The Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington Street in Cape May.
For more information, call 609-884-5404.
