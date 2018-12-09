The 29th Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour takes place annually on the third Saturday of December. This year it lands on Dec. 15. At least eight 18th and 19th century historic homes will be decorated, as well as several public buildings and two churches. The featured home is the Jonathan and Sarah James House, built about 1860 in a vernacular interpretation of the Greek Revival style.
Other attractions and happenings include: students from Dennis Township Middle School serving as greeters; refreshments and comfort stations at the Dennisville United Methodist Church Social Hall; the Dennis Volunteer Fire Station and the Dennis Township Old School House Museum; The Middletones Carolers (Middle Township High School a cappella vocal quartet) will perform; Alice Belanger McGuigan’s illustrated “Historic Dennisville: A Walking Tour” will be available for sale; Dennis Volunteer Fire Company will be open with new and antique equipment on display.
The event is open to the public but tickets, priced at $15, are required. Purchase them the day of at the Dennisville Post Office, 24 Hall Ave. in Dennisville or in advance at DHHOA.org, where more information can be found as well.
