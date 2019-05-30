The Hell's Belles Ball returns to rock The Deck at Golden Nugget Atlantic City 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6. For those who have never attended, this event features the all female AC/DC tribute band Hell's Belles as the steer the audience on a trip down the Highway to Hell. Hell's Belles has the distinction of being one of the only tribute acts around with a full endorsement of the band in which they pay tribute to. AC/DC guitarist Angus Young has declared Hell’s Belles to be “the best tribute band I’ve ever seen.”
The event is sponsored by 103.7 WMGM and will feature $1 Coors Lights from 7 to 8 p.m., plus prizes, concert tickets and more. Entry is free.
Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave in Atlantic City. For more info, go to 1037WMGM.com or HellsBelles.info.
