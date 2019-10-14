The John R. Elliott HERO Walk & 5K Run will take place this Sunday, Oct. 20, on the Boardwalk in Ocean City. The event serves as a fundraiser for the HERO Campaign, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating drunk driving via the use of designated drivers.
Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Ocean City Sports Center at 6th street and Boardwalk. The 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. and the HERO Walk at 11 a.m.
For more info, call 609-626-3880 or go to HEROCampaign.org.
