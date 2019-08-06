It’s just about time for a massive cuteness overload. At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Ocean City will host its annual Baby Parade. Now in its astonishing 110th year, this tradition shows no signs of stopping. Expect babies in themed floats, wagons and strollers, all decked out in cute costumes rolling down the Boardwalk from Sixth Street to the Music Pier. For more info go to OCNJ.us/babyparade
Hey Baby... Ocean City's Baby Parade hits 110
