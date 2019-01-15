One of America's most talked about illusionists, Jason Bishop will perform live 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Rowan University's Pfleeger Concert Hall. The show will raise funds for CASA organizations throughout South Jersey.
Bishop was raised in the foster care system as a child and bounced from home to home within the Philadelphia region. His passion to succeed as an illusionist was fueled after hearing his foster father talk about a judge who had also grown up in foster care. Bishop used that story as a way to inspire himself to succeed.
Bishop's show includes fast paced illusions and slight of hand magic tricks as well as modern costuming and music. Tickets for the show are $25. Go to CasaOfCamdenCounty.org.
— Ryan Loughlin
