Fans of Irish comedy should stop by Millville’s Levoy Theatre for a cast of hilarious Irish-American comedians who will break down, and live up, to all the Irish myths and stereotypes Saturday, March 7.
Taking place at 8 p.m., the Irish Comedy Tour re-creates the atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous band of characters. The evening’s comedians include Detroit native Derek Richards; Boston-born Mike McCarthy; Nova Scotia’s Damon Leibert; and Dublin, Ireland native Derrick Keane.
The Vaudeville Bar will be open starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126-130 North High St., Millville. For more information, go to Levoy.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.