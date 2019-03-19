Who doesn't love a good sing-along? At 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College will show a special screening of the film "Hairspray" — and all attendees are encouraged to sing along.
The plot of "Hairspray" centers around a teenage girl named Tracy Turnblad who becomes an overnight celebrity after appearing on the Corny Collins Show. The film stars Zac Efron, John Travolta, Queen Latifah and Michelle Pfeiffer.
The sing-along will be hosted by Jay Grunin and guests are encouraged to get into the spirit of the film by dressing in their favorite early '60s garb. For those who may not know the words, they will be onscreen at all times so everyone can follow along.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call the Grunin Center box office at 732-255-0500 or go to GruninCenter.org.
The Grunin Center is located on the OCC Main Campus, College Drive, in Toms River.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.