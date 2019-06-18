The North Wildwood Italian-American Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, with a weekend of great food, family fun and Italian-American heritage, on .
Activities take place from 4-10 p.m. Friday, June 21; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 23, along Olde New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood. A procession in honor of Saint Anthony will take place Friday at 6 p.m. and will feature special guest, Grand Marshal Bobby Rydell.
Additional festivities during the three-day event include free live Italian music, street vendors displaying Italian merchandise, food vendors offering a variety of Italian and non-Italian food and treats, meatball relay races, the iconic signing of the olive tree, grape stomping, the Little Miss Italy Pageant and more.
The North Wildwood Italian-American Festival is free to attend and is sponsored by Knights of Columbus #2572. The Knights of Columbus is a non-profit organization, and proceeds from the festival benefit Catholic education and other local charities.
For additional information, call 609-408-5793.
