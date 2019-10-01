The OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz @the Point Festival will be expanded to a number of different venues this October.
Both Anchorage Tavern and SOPO Brewing Company in Somers Point have been added to the list of locations hosting jazz artists during this year's event. In addition to ticketed venues, there will be three jazz performances presented free of charge.
This four-day event takes place from Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 10-13, and will feature a tribute to the jazz organ. Among the noted jazz organists performing are Joey DeFrancesco, Pat Bianchi, Tony Monaco, and Akiko Tsuruga.
The jazz scene in Philly and in Atlantic City played a major role in the emergence of the jazz organ, as Jimmy Smith, Shirley Scott, and Poppa Joey D all cut their teeth in and around these locations.
Tickets range from $85 for an all access pass to $30 for a single admission ticket.
For a complete list of jazz artists, locations and times, go to SouthJerseyJazz.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.