Looking to add a little swing to your Sunday? Jazz pianist John Colianni comes to Gregory's Restaurant in Somers Point for a special performance from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. This event is presented free to the pubic by Great Bay Gallery, The South Jersey Jazz Society and Somers Point Unique Experiences Club. A $10 food or beverage purchase is required per guest.
For more info, go to SouthJerseyJazz.org.
Gregory's Restaurant is located at 900 Shore Road in Somers Point.
