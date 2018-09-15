JEFFERSON STARSHIP
TROPICANA // 8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15; $25, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the most successful arena rock bands of the 1970s and ’80s, Jefferson Starship managed to become even more commercially successful than Jefferson Airplane, the legendary band from which it evolved. Over 40 years since the band first began to rule the charts, Jefferson Starship has yet to run out of gas. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Find Your Way Back Home,” “Count on Me,” “Miracles,” “We Built This City,” “Volunteers,” “Somebody to Love” and “3/5 of a Mile in 10 Seconds.”
JeffersonStarship.com, Tropicana.net
