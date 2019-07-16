As part of its 2019 Summer Concert Series, Linda Gentille & The Jersey Shore Pops will present “A Tribute to ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER” at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center.
Webber — a legend among fans of Broadway musicals — is the man behind such classic musicals as "Cats" and "Phantom of the Opera." The show will include a variety of his most famous songs and features vocalist Jennifer Fair, a versatile performer equally at home on the concert stage, at the opera house, or in a musical theater.
The Middle Township Performing Arts center is located at 212 Bayberry Drive in Cape May Court House.
For tickets, please call 1 800-838-3006 or visit the Pops website at JerseyShorePops.org.
