Blues fans should stop by the Lizzie Rose Music Room in Tuckerton for a concert by John Németh, taking place 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
The blues musician and modern soul singer will be singing songs from his new album, “Feelin’ Freaky,” comprised of a collection of original songs. The artist’s music is influenced by both blues and R&B, in addition to hip hop and rock and roll.
The Lizzie Rose Music Room is located at 217 East Main St., Tuckerton. Tickets are $25 advance, $35 day of show. For more information, call 609-389-0118 or go to LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Contact: 609-272-7415
— Jackyln McQuarrie
