Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness Club will host its fourth annual Light of Hope Yoga event 6 p.m. Friday, May 31. This restorative candlelight yoga practice for the mind, body and soul benefits The National Brain Tumor Society. A collaboration of multiple yoga instructors will come together to teach a 75-minute practice that's good for all levels. Instructors include Kim Pacitti, Bernadette Ritzel, Sally Depamphilis, Lynn Weiler, Travis Farrell and Isabel Allen. There is a registration fee of $25 at nbtsevents.braintumor.org/2019LightofHope or at the door and guests are asked to bring their own mats. Light refreshments will follow. Greate Bay Fitness is at 90 Mays Landing Road in Somers Point.
— Pamela Dollak
