How many South Jersey lighthouses can you climb in one weekend? Find out this weekend, during the 20th annual Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey, presented by the Lighthouse Managers of New Jersey, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20.
Participants can visit each of the participating lighthouses, three participating life-saving stations and one museum over two days, climb each site and collect souvenirs along the way while supporting the ongoing preservation of these historic beacons.
The lighthouses have played an important role in New Jersey's history, guarding mariners and protecting our coasts for three centuries. Lighthouses serve as a reminder of American ingenuity while honoring the values of safety and heroism.
Folks are permitted to begin the Challenge at any participating site and can purchase a souvenir keepsake booklet for $5 to collect custom souvenir pennies at each stop along your way.
The following lighthouses and museums in South Jersey are participating and open to the public during this year's Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey:
• Absecon Lighthouse (Atlantic City)
• Barnegat Lighthouse (Barnegat)
• Barnegat Lighthouse Historical Museum (Barnegat Light)
• Cape May Lighthouse (Lower Township)
• Tatham Life Saving Station 35 (Stone Harbor)
• Tucker's Island Light at Tuckerton Seaport Museum (Tuckerton)
• U.S. Life Saving Station 30 (Ocean City)
All participating sites are open during the challenge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Absecon and Cape May will offer extended hours for night climbs on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admissions at each site vary — many are accepting donations.
For more information go to LHChallengeNJ.org.
