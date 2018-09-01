Take a trip back in time as Lights Out performs a live tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at Excursion Park in Sea Isle City (JFK boulevard and Pleasure avenue) 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. Expect to hear all your favorite hits from Valli including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man” among others. The concert is free to attend. Go to VisitSICNJ.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.