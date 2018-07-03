Little Anthony and the Imperials rose to fame in the 1950s with songs like “Hurt So Bad” and “I’m on the Outside.” The group was known for its R&B and soul style and was originally made up of Jerome Anthony “Little Anthony” Gourdine, Clarence Collins, Ernest Wright, Glouster “Nate” Rogers and Tracey Lord. Samuel “Sammy” Strain, however replaced Rogers and Lord soon after the formation of the band.

Today Little Anthony and the Imperials continues to tour with original members Gourdine, Collins and Write, along with new member Robert DeBlanc. They will perform all their classics 8 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Cape May Convention Hall.

Tickets are $48. Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. Go to CapeMay.com.

—Rebecca King