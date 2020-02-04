Thursday, Feb. 6
CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH AT THE KATZ JCC: 7 p.m.; speaker is book author Mark Dolinger, "Black Power, Jewish Politics: Reinventing the Alliance in the 1960s"; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
'IRISH DANCING - A CASUAL APPROACH': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT: exhibited 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 24; four local photographers will have their works on display; 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 6, opening reception; Atlantic County Historical Society Museum, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-335-3313.
'VIEW FROM ABOVE': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; National Geographic Live — "View From Above"; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $27 adults, $22 seniors, $22 kids. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Friday, Feb. 7
ART ON ASBURY FEBRUARY ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through February; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, reception and awards presentation, free, light refreshments; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
FIRE PIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays; live music from local musicians, sample local wines; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., Cape May, no cover charge. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
MAHJONG BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7, March 3; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167.
PHOTOGRAPHER GARY LEVY EXHIBIT: exhibited through Feb. 29; 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, meet the artist reception, free; Atlantic County photographer Gary Levy, winner of Best of Show at OC Arts Center Juried Photography Show in 2019, brings his unique photographs to the Ocean City Arts Center; Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-7628 or OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Saturday, Feb. 8
COMEDYUNCORKED: 6 to 10 p.m.; three-course, wine-paired dinner and comedy show starring three NY comedians and comedic host Sam Mushman; must be 21 or older; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., Cape May, $65. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
DESIGNER BAG BINGO: 5 p.m. doors open, 6:30 to 10 p.m. bingo; 10 bingo games, designer bags, raffle baskets, 50/50, giveaways; benefits St. Vincent de Paul Regional School; St. Gianna's Parish Hall, 1421 New Road, Northfield, $35. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
MUSICAL BINGO FUNDRAISER: 6 p.m.; presented by the Italian American Club of Sea Isle City; bingo, food, dancing; Kix McNutley's, 120 63rd St., Sea Isle City, $20. 609-425-3308.
SECOND ANNUAL HOPS FOR HEARTS: 6 to 9 p.m.; Heart Hero Project's Hops for Hearts fundraising event; The Hidden Sands Brewing Company, 6754 Washington Ave., Egg Harbor Township, $30. 267-625-5545 or HeartHeroProject.org.
Monday, Feb. 10
ART WORKSHOP: WINE GLASS PAINTING: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; with Nancy McMonagle from A Touch of Glass; challenge your painting skills by creating a winter scene on wine glasses; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration required. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MARGATE SOUL LINE DANCING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Monday through March 23; learn to line dance with Monica and Denise; Martin Bloom Pavilion, 101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate, $7. 609-822-2285.
'MOVE AND DANCE' CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
ART TALK WITH DOREEN SERAGO KHEBZOU: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Nashville North Studios, 210 New Road, Suite 8, Linwood Greene, 8, Linwood, $10/$15 at door. 609-504-5044 or NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
ART*WINE*DINE ATLANTIC CITY: 5 to 8 p.m.; enjoy samples from more than 10 restaurants who will be participating in Atlantic City Restaurant Week; meet and greet local artists and see their creations; taste wines, beers and liquors from local breweries; proceeds will benefit local schools via scholarships; Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $35. 609-449-7156 or ACRestaurantWeek.com.
MEET THE AUTHOR & ILLUSTRATOR: 6 to 7 p.m.; meet the author and illustrator of the new children's book "U is for Urial, An Animal Alphabet"; Stephanie Segal Miller will talk about her process and inspiration in this book talk; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-2639 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
RED DRESS / RED TIE RECEPTION: 5 to 8 p.m.; hosted by AtlantiCare; The Smithville Inn, 1 N. New York Road, Galloway Township, $50. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org/RedDress.
Saturday, Feb. 29
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Saturday, March 7
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Kids Stuff
Tuesday, Feb. 11
COMIC BOOK SUPER HERO ART CLASSES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11, March 10, April 14, May 12; for ages 9 to 13; art educators, in collaboration with a Murphy Writing instructor and Noyes Museum staff, will conduct art and story writing classes inspired by popular youth literature; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or NoyesMuseum.EventBrite.com.
Music
Friday, Feb. 7
'ALIVE WITH MUSIC!': 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, $5 per session, registration required. 609-915-4946.
CHRIS O' LEARY BAND: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $30 day of show. LizzieRoseMusic.com.
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
Saturday, Feb. 8
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONCERT SERIES: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays in February; features a variety of local popular bands and musicians; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-601-6344 or ACFPL.org.
'FROM RAGTIME TO SWINGTIME' - A CELEBRATION OF BLACK SONGWRITERS AND SINGERS: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; in honor of Black History Month, the Vintage Jazz Band will perform "From Ragtime to Swingtime — A Celebration of Black Songwriters & Singers: 1900-1940"; learn about songs by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Fats Waller, Ethel Waters and more; Public Library, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664.
PAUL REISER HEADLINES HARRAH'S RESORT: 8 to 9:30 p.m.; comedian, actor, television writer, author, and musician Paul Reiser; Harrah's, 777 Harrahs Blvd., Atlantic City, $42.50. 800-745-3000 or TicketMaster.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
JOHN NEMETH: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton, $25 advance, $35 day of show. LizzieRoseMusic.com.
Theater
Sunday, Feb. 9
LIGHTWIRE THEATER: 'DINO-LIGHT': 1 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.; original storyline; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $17 adults, $12 kids. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity's Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
'LOVE LETTERS': 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 14, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, 2 p.m. Feb. 16; Pulitzer Prize winning play that centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III as they sit side by side at tables reading the notes, letters and cards they have sent to each other over nearly 50 years; Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, $15, $12 kids. 732-255-0500 or GruninCenter.org.
Saturday, Feb. 15
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Nature
Friday, Feb. 7
SNOWY OWLS - PROJECT SNOWSTORM: 7 to 8 p.m.; an evening with Project SNOWstorm's partners David La Puma and/or Mike Lanzone presented by the Environmental Commission of West Cape May; West Cape May Borough Hall, 723 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-884-1005.
WINTER LECTURE SERIES: LUNCH AND LEARN: 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays through March 20; no meeting on Feb. 28, March 27; weekly exploration of topics important to our coastal and wetland ecosystems; bring your lunch and The Wetlands Institute will provide coffee and dessert; The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, $3 members, $5 non-members. 609-368-1211 or WetlandsInstitute.org.
